Wyoming 15-car derailment delaying shipments
AP

HILLSDALE, Wyo. (AP) — About 15 train cars derailed in southeastern Wyoming, delaying shipments.

Union Pacific Railroad was investigating what caused the derailment near Hillsdale around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Nobody was hurt, KGAB Radio reported.

Some of the cars were empty and some loaded, company spokesman Mike Jaixen said.

The cars were being cleared and the track would be inspected and repaired if necessary. The derailment could delay shipments 24 to 36 hours, according to the company.

