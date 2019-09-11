HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Nebraska.
According to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Hauger was driving north on U.S. Highway 81 at about 3:36 p.m. when his Honda Civic left the road and struck the east rail of the Discovery Bridge, which spans the Missouri River between Nebraska and South Dakota.
Haugher, 21, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt.
The accident remains under investigation.