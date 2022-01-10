Yet another mountain lion turns up in eastern Nebraska

DENTON, Neb. (AP) — Another mountain lion sighting in eastern Nebraska has some people wondering if the animal's population is on the rise and moving beyond known populations in the western part of the state.

So far, state game officials aren't convinced.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the latest finding came when a deceased female was last month near Denton, south of LIncoln. The animal had been shot.

Also last month, a mountain lion was struck and killed by a car near Arlington, and a game camera captured images of a mountain lion near Lincoln.

Sam Wilson, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's furbearer and carnivore manager, isn’t convinced that the number of at-large lions is increasing. His office fields multiple reports annually that don’t make the news.

