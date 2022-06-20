York County attorney removed after losing lawsuit against county in effort to block it

The top prosecutor in York County has gotten the ax from the Board of Commissioners after losing his federal lawsuit seeking to block the move.

John Lyons had been county attorney there since Dec. 31, 2019, when the board appointed him to serve out the rest of then-County Attorney Christopher Johnson's term when he resigned.

York County Board Chairman Randy Obermier said they made it clear to Lyons that he would be required to devote his full attention to the legal work of York County, and Lyons agreed.

So it created a dust-up when, on July 19, 2021, he asked to be allowed to serve as Clay County Attorney, too.

When the board unanimously rejected his request, Lyons entered into a contract with Clay County a day later anyway. And the board gave him notice they were pursuing his termination.

But before the board went forward, Lyons sued to block them.

Hamilton County District Judge Rachel Daugherty granted his motion for a temporary injunction blocking them from firing him.

Then, the case moved to federal court. On May 27, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard vacated the injunction and dismissed Lyons' lawsuit.

In his decision, Gerrard said the question here was whether a person appointed to the vacated or unelected office of county attorney also accedes to the title of county officer?

Lyons and the Nebraska County Attorneys Association, which wasn't part of the case but supplied a friend-of-the-court brief because of its strong interest in the general subject at issue, argued that there was no distinction between an elected and appointed county attorney.

"But that argument is not accurate on its face," the judge wrote. "An elected county attorney is chosen by the electors in the county."

Gerrard said state law provides that an appointed county attorney gains the office by way of a contract with the county board, and that contract specifies the terms and conditions.

"Legislative protection for an elected county officer preserves the will of the voters from what may potentially be an arbitrary political removal. But that interest is not present when an appointed officeholder is removed by the same body that appointed him, and defined the terms and conditions of his appointment pursuant to a contract, in the first place," he said.

At a meeting May 31, four days after the decision, the board voted unanimously to terminate Lyons effective immediately.

At a special meeting last week, they appointed Gary Olson to serve in the role until the end of the year.

He is the lone candidate running for the position in November.

Lyons, who did not challenge Olson for York County Attorney, continues to work as the Clay County Attorney.

