 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

York couple creates winter wonderland with more than 250 Christmas figures

  • 0

YORK — “Tis the season,” said Ernie Harris cheerfully as he props up one of 250 Christmas figurines he has on display in his front yard.

Harris, 65, and his wife Ronda, 64, have been illuminating College Avenue with Christmas cartoon characters ever since they moved to York from Lexington a few years ago.

“We started with just a few pieces and this year it just went poof. The display exploded,” Ronda Harris said.

The Harrises say the motivation to put up 250 vintage Christmas characters, mostly from the 1970s, comes from love.

The couple started collecting characters to display for their grandchildren and family, buying them through the internet, Ernie Harris said.

Then, this past summer an acquaintance of the couple died of cancer. Charles “Chuck” Messerschmidt Jr. was known for filling his front lawn in Lexington with Santas, snowmen and reindeer.

People are also reading…

“It’s special, wouldn’t you say?” said Ernie Harris. “Chuck always did it with so much love and he dedicated his life to this. He had Halloween stuff, he had Easter stuff and Christmas stuff. He really dedicated a lot of his time and his life to decorating his home and making his neighborhood look better, and we liked that idea too.”

Buying a new ornament for the Christmas tree every year is a nice way to commemorate special moments. Sending cards to relatives you don’t get to see that often is a nice gesture and a great way to spread some holiday cheer. Host a movie marathon and have every person in your family pick a Christmas movie to watch. This can be done in one day, over a couple of days, or every weekend in December. Teach children about the importance of giving back and do something for charity. For example, you could donate some Christmas presents to a charity collecting them for families in need. Building a gingerbread house from scratch is tricky but rewarding and could be a great new family Christmas tradition. Matching pajamas on Christmas Eve is a fun tradition adopted by many families around the world.

The bulk of the Messerschmidt collection is now displayed on the Harrises' front lawn.

The yard has Nativity sets, toy soldiers, angels, reindeer, drummer boys, penguins, snowmen, a helicopter and Santas — 60 Santas to be exact.

Ernie Harris said they pack their utility shed, attic and single car garage a few doors down with their Christmas decor in the off season. They added 12 characters recently after browsing Facebook Marketplace.

“We went to Lincoln with the plan of just buying eight, but we came home with 12,” Ronda Harris said.

Ernie Harris said they prefer to buy vintage characters rather than new.

“A lot of people go to the work of repainting them and cleaning them and this and that,” he said. “Yes, some pieces may need to be touched up, but mostly I like them the way they are. I like how they show age and time and it kind of adds to it in my opinion.”

It took the couple four days to put up the display.

Ernie Harris said their goal is to put a smile on the faces of those who drive by their house at 205 College Avenue. He said some kids even walk up to the characters and hug and talk to them.

“It’s fun to see all the kids’ eyes light up when they walk by or get close and say, ‘oh wow.’ That’s all worth it right there," Ronda Harris said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

Authorities say the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn't treat him as a prophet. An FBI affidavit released last Friday alleges that Samuel Bateman orchestrated sexual acts with followers and traded wives. It was filed in a case that charges three of his female followers with kidnapping children from state custody in Arizona and impeding a foreseeable prosecution. Two of the women appeared in federal court in Flagstaff on Wednesday and were ordered held. Bateman is facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Aftermath of Ida Apartments fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News