York couple creates winter wonderland with more than 250 Christmas figures

Ernie and Ronda Harris turned every inch of their front lawn into a winter wonderland that features 250 figurines at 250 College Ave. in York.
Naomy Snider, York News-Times
Famous cartoon characters such as Santa, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph and more can be seen at the home of Ernie and Ronda Harris.
Naomy Snider, York News-Times
It is indeed a Santa Claus workshop at the Harris Home where over 60 Santa Claus figurines occupy the lawn.
Naomy Snider, York News-Times
In order to display all they have in storage, Ernie and Ronda Harris said they’ve “spilled slightly over” into their neighbor’s lawn. Ernie and Ronda put up the display in honor of a good acquaintance who passed in Lexington.
“It’s special, wouldn’t you say?” said Ernie Harris. “Chuck always did it with so much love and he dedicated his life to this. He had Halloween stuff, he had Easter stuff and Christmas stuff. He really dedicated a lot of his time and his life to decorating his home and making his neighborhood look better, and we liked that idea too.”
The bulk of the Messerschmidt collection is now displayed on the Harrises' front lawn.
The yard has Nativity sets, toy soldiers, angels, reindeer, drummer boys, penguins, snowmen, a helicopter and Santas — 60 Santas to be exact.
Ernie Harris said they pack their utility shed, attic and single car garage a few doors down with their Christmas decor in the off season. They added 12 characters recently after browsing Facebook Marketplace.
“We went to Lincoln with the plan of just buying eight, but we came home with 12,” Ronda Harris said.
Ernie Harris said they prefer to buy vintage characters rather than new.
“A lot of people go to the work of repainting them and cleaning them and this and that,” he said. “Yes, some pieces may need to be touched up, but mostly I like them the way they are. I like how they show age and time and it kind of adds to it in my opinion.”
It took the couple four days to put up the display.
Ernie Harris said their goal is to put a smile on the faces of those who drive by their house at 205 College Avenue. He said some kids even walk up to the characters and hug and talk to them.
“It’s fun to see all the kids’ eyes light up when they walk by or get close and say, ‘oh wow.’ That’s all worth it right there," Ronda Harris said.
