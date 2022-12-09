York couple creates winter wonderland with more than 250 Christmas figures

YORK — “Tis the season,” said Ernie Harris cheerfully as he props up one of 250 Christmas figurines he has on display in his front yard.

Harris, 65, and his wife Ronda, 64, have been illuminating College Avenue with Christmas cartoon characters ever since they moved to York from Lexington a few years ago.

“We started with just a few pieces and this year it just went poof. The display exploded,” Ronda Harris said.

The Harrises say the motivation to put up 250 vintage Christmas characters, mostly from the 1970s, comes from love.

The couple started collecting characters to display for their grandchildren and family, buying them through the internet, Ernie Harris said.

Then, this past summer an acquaintance of the couple died of cancer. Charles “Chuck” Messerschmidt Jr. was known for filling his front lawn in Lexington with Santas, snowmen and reindeer.

“It’s special, wouldn’t you say?” said Ernie Harris. “Chuck always did it with so much love and he dedicated his life to this. He had Halloween stuff, he had Easter stuff and Christmas stuff. He really dedicated a lot of his time and his life to decorating his home and making his neighborhood look better, and we liked that idea too.”

The bulk of the Messerschmidt collection is now displayed on the Harrises' front lawn.

The yard has Nativity sets, toy soldiers, angels, reindeer, drummer boys, penguins, snowmen, a helicopter and Santas — 60 Santas to be exact.

Ernie Harris said they pack their utility shed, attic and single car garage a few doors down with their Christmas decor in the off season. They added 12 characters recently after browsing Facebook Marketplace.

“We went to Lincoln with the plan of just buying eight, but we came home with 12,” Ronda Harris said.

Ernie Harris said they prefer to buy vintage characters rather than new.

“A lot of people go to the work of repainting them and cleaning them and this and that,” he said. “Yes, some pieces may need to be touched up, but mostly I like them the way they are. I like how they show age and time and it kind of adds to it in my opinion.”

It took the couple four days to put up the display.

Ernie Harris said their goal is to put a smile on the faces of those who drive by their house at 205 College Avenue. He said some kids even walk up to the characters and hug and talk to them.

“It’s fun to see all the kids’ eyes light up when they walk by or get close and say, ‘oh wow.’ That’s all worth it right there," Ronda Harris said.

15 unconventional Christmas albums from the past 50 years 15 unconventional Christmas albums from the past 50 years 'Christmas Interpretations' (1993) by Boyz II Men 'Natty Christmas' (1978) by Jacob Miller 'A Very Arcade Xmas' (2002) by Arcade Fire 'Songs for Christmas, Vols.'1-5' (2006) and 'Silver & Gold: Songs for Christmas, Vols. 6-10' (2012) by Sufjan Stevens 'Christmas' (1999) by Low 'My Morning Jacket Does Xmas Fiasco Style' (2000) by My Morning Jacket 'A Glimpse of Stocking' (2010) by Saint Etienne 'A Heavy Metal Christmas' (2012) by Christopher Lee 'Christmas in the Stars: Star Wars Christmas Album' (1980) by various artists 'A Very Spidey Christmas' (2018) by 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' cast 'Eban Schletter’s Cosmic Christmas' (2009) by Eban Schletter 'A Colt 45 Christmas' (2006) by Afroman 'Christmas Is 4 Ever' (2006) by Bootsy Collins 'The Most Wonderful Time of the Year' (2011) by Scott Weiland 'Merry Christmas Baby' (1971) by Rudy Ray Moore