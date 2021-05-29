Young people credited for NE Nebraska town's new center

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Erica Benson imagines feeling a sense of accomplishment when she enters the Laurel Community Center for the first time.
“When I walk in there, I’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I actually helped with this,’” said Benson, who graduated from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School earlier this month.
The Sioux City Journal reports the new community center will soon become reality, thanks in part to contributions from many young people here.
The Laurel Community Center Committee that shepherded this project received help and ideas from the town’s younger residents, including several school students who did what they could to help raise the $3.5 million committed thus far for construction of the $4 million center.
It was good to see the town’s future leaders get involved, committee member Lanita Recob said.
“We’re the old-timers on the committee,” Recob said. “It’s nice to see another generation starting and thinking about what it takes to make a community.”
Benson and six fellow high school students had plenty of time to think about it. The seven members of Pat Harrington’s architectural drafting class in 2019 drew up designs for the community center. The building was basically just an idea yet, but using the committee’s parameters, the students went to work.
“I honestly didn’t even know that our town was gonna be getting a community center until Mr. Harrington presented the idea of creating our own,” said Fischer Carson, now a junior.
The students pitched their designs to the committee, surprising members with some of their ideas.
“They taught us things that all the adults on the committee hadn’t thought of,” Recob said.
Among the ideas, a covered patio area and a stage that can open to the building’s exterior, allowing bands to play for street dances outside.
“I think Mr. Harrington said something about adding a stage, and I decided that it would be a good idea. They really liked my idea of the stage,” said Carson, son of Stephanie Carson.
After receiving feedback, the students combined their ideas into one final design that the committee used to give architects a jumping-off point for the center’s eventual design. When the students saw the architect’s renderings, they saw some of their ideas included.
“It was kind of a shocker that they used some of our stuff,” said Benson, the daughter of Rod and Carol Benson.
Student involvement was just beginning. When fundraising began, kids chipped in. Among the many efforts, a pair dressed as Dr. Seuss’ Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who went door to door at Christmas time selling gift bags. Another elementary student is making and selling T-shirts. Grants and donations made up the majority of the funding, but those smaller efforts showed spirit, said Jim Recob, Lanita’s husband and fellow committee member.
“The kids were very excited to get involved,” he said.
The community center will be typical of many found in towns like Laurel. It will house the city offices, senior citizens center, a kitchen and an events center capable of seating 400 people and hosting wedding receptions and other large gatherings that currently must be held in neighboring towns because there’s nowhere in Laurel large enough.
Laurel residents have long desired a modern facility to replace a building known as the auditorium. Built in 1913, it currently houses the city offices, senior center and was home to countless other businesses, groups and events over the decades. Three years ago, a study determined it would take about $1 million to return the building to its original condition, and that didn’t begin to address accessibility requirements and other modern amenities.
“At that point in time, people decided it was time to get something new,” Jim Recob said.
Thus began the campaign for a community center. It will be an accompanying piece to a separate revitalization project that is renovating a four-block section of downtown Laurel. The community center will stand on the east end of the business district.
“It will be kind of the anchor of downtown,” Jim Recob said.
Scheduled to open in a year after breaking ground earlier this month, the community center showed Laurel residents it’s possible to complete a big project and raise a significant amount of money, even in the midst of a pandemic.
“It has already triggered people to see other things they’d like to see done in the community,” Jim Recob said.
And it has the next generation feeling a sense of ownership and pride.
“It brings me joy knowing that I was a part of something that is going to help make our community better,” said Carson, who like Benson is considering an architecture-related career.
