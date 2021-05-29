Young people credited for NE Nebraska town's new center

“I honestly didn’t even know that our town was gonna be getting a community center until Mr. Harrington presented the idea of creating our own,” said Fischer Carson, now a junior.

The students pitched their designs to the committee, surprising members with some of their ideas.

“They taught us things that all the adults on the committee hadn’t thought of,” Recob said.

Among the ideas, a covered patio area and a stage that can open to the building’s exterior, allowing bands to play for street dances outside.

“I think Mr. Harrington said something about adding a stage, and I decided that it would be a good idea. They really liked my idea of the stage,” said Carson, son of Stephanie Carson.

After receiving feedback, the students combined their ideas into one final design that the committee used to give architects a jumping-off point for the center’s eventual design. When the students saw the architect’s renderings, they saw some of their ideas included.

“It was kind of a shocker that they used some of our stuff,” said Benson, the daughter of Rod and Carol Benson.