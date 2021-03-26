Younger residents in Douglas County could get vaccines soon

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County could start giving coronavirus vaccinations to residents who are at least 16 years old by mid-April, catching up with parts of rural Nebraska that have already moved onto that phase.

The Douglas County Public Health District lists the timeline on its website, and local public health officials say it seems realistic.

Other public health districts have started vaccinating younger residents, including the Public Health Solutions Health Department, which represents Filmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties in southeastern Nebraska. Health officials in the district said they're vaccinating residents who are at least 18 years old.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department, which represents seven counties including Buffalo, Dawson and Kearney, are now vaccinating residents who are at least 16 years old.

All districts in Nebraska are vaccinating residents between 50 and 64. Previous phases have focused on residents who are older than 65, those in the health care industry and people in certain professions, such as first responders and educators. Rural areas have generally vaccinated residents faster than in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, partly because their populations are smaller.