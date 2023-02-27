Members of Nebraska’s Ukrainian community gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday in remembrance of one of the darkest days in their country’s history.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, one that continues today and has left thousands dead. For Ukrainians living in Nebraska, the last year has been one of the hardest of their lives.

“Last year, for us, was like 100 years,” Mykhailo Smyshliaiev said.

Smyshliaiev, a Ukraine native who's lived in Lincoln 15 years, has helped organize weekly gatherings outside the Capitol since the war began to show support for Ukraine.

Saturday’s event featured speakers and photos detailing the severity of the conflict. One photo showed a horrific scene in Smyshliaiev’s hometown of Kherson, which was bombed by Russians on Christmas Eve.

“Since the first day of the war, Kherson was under occupation for eight months,” Smyshliaiev said. “My in-laws stayed there during that time.”

He said Kherson has since been liberated by Ukrainian troops. His in-laws performed heroic acts over the last eight months while the city was occupied by Russia. Smyshliaiev’s father-in-law is a pastor in Kherson, and he said the church fed members of the community while stores were closed.

“The church bought their food from farmers, and we’ve raised money here to send back to them so that they can feed children and elders in the community,” Smyshliaiev said.

Nebraska-based Ukrainians expressed their appreciation for the community’s support, particularly for the sizable gathering Saturday.

“It’s very cool to see how the Lincoln community supports this cause ... it’s very heartwarming,” Constantine Syniy said. “Ukraine is 1,000 miles away, but still people in the great city of Lincoln care about us.”

Syniy, who's lived in Lincoln 20 years and is the owner of All-Pro Heating and Air Conditioning, has family in Kherson like Smyshliaiev. Both expressed gratitude that their families have remained safe, but staying in contact with them over the last year has been stressful.

“We have an app to communicate with our family members back home,” Syniy said. “The ringtone from the app used to give me joy, because you know your family members are posting something. Now the same ringtone brings me worry and anxiety, because you hope it’s not bad news.”

Despite the difficulties Ukrainians have endured over the last year, event organizers wanted to highlight the resiliency of the country Saturday.

“This is a year that the civilized world witnessed the resilience of the Ukrainian nation,” Oleg Stepanyuk said. “The world witnessed unspoken courage in their fight for freedom, democracy and independence."

Stepanyuk is an associate pastor at the House of Prayer Church in Lincoln and delivered a passionate speech about how Ukrainians have remained united in the face of adversity.

Stepanyuk then led the group in prayer. Not only did he offer prayers for Ukraine, those lost in the war and those with family members in Ukraine, he also prayed for Russia.

“I pray that God gives that nation the change of heart and repentance so they can see what they did,” Stepanyuk said.

As the conflict enters its second year, Lincoln's Ukrainians said they're hoping for a peaceful end to the war, along with continued support from nations like the U.S.

“We want to remind everybody that lives in Lincoln, lives in Nebraska, lives in the United States, that the war is still going,” Smyshliaiev said. “The support we’ve received is incredible. We’re thankful for that, but we want to remind people to continue to pray, continue to help those in great need in Ukraine.”

