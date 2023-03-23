LINCOLN — An injury suffered in the second round of the WNIT will keep Sam Haiby out of the rest of the tournament and ultimately end her career, the Nebraska women's basketball guard confirmed Thursday.

On social media, Haiby said her five years at NU were "one hell of a ride."

"I could not have dreamt of a better place to spend the last five years," Haiby wrote.

Haiby left Sunday's game — a Husker win over Northern Iowa — with an apparent leg injury. She had recovered two different times this season from knee injuries — one originally thought to be a torn ligament — to contribute as a fifth-year senior.

Nebraska plays at Kansas Thursday night in the Super 16 round of the WNIT.