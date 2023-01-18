Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein stepping away from volleyball

Whitney Lauenstein kept working her way up in the volleyball world, but she has now decided to step aside from playing college volleyball.

The Nebraska volleyball junior-to-be doesn’t plan to keep playing. She announced on social media on Tuesday evening that she would leave the volleyball team to "focus on myself and be with my family and continue to heal due to the passing of my dad.”

Her father Ryan died in Feb. 2021, just a few months before she joined the program.

Lauenstein's story is a good one for young athletes. After not making the varsity team as a high school freshman at Waverly, Lauenstein got more serious about club volleyball and strength and conditioning training and made the team as a sophomore. Then she set her goal to play major college volleyball, and she achieved that, too.

At Nebraska, she was a regular starter as a sophomore in 2022. At times, she was a force. She led Nebraska in points this season when combining kills, blocks and ace serves.

She was one of Nebraska’s five players on the AVCA all-region team.

Lauenstein averaged 2.78 kills per set while hitting .238 and has a team-high 28 ace serves. She had a career-high 25 kills on .385 hitting in a win against Creighton on Sept. 7. It was the most kills by a Husker in a match since Mikaela Foecke had 27 kills in the national championship match against Stanford in 2018.

During the third week of this season, Lauenstein had 12 kills with a .381 hitting percentage during Nebraska’s three-set win against Long Beach State.

“She hit some shots today that people aren’t going to stop on the national team,” said Tyler Hildebrand, the Long Beach State head coach who coached Lauenstein for one season at Nebraska.

The Nebraska coaching staff seemed to know this move was a possibility after the season ended.

In late December, the Huskers added Merritt Beason to the roster. The Florida transfer is a 6-foot-3 right-side hitter. She earned all-SEC honors in 2022.

Lauenstein said she spent time over the Christmas break making her decision.

In a message on social media, Lauenstein said she cherished her time with her teammates who have become some of her closest friends. She said she’ll miss playing in matches at the Devaney Sports Center.

“It will be something I will remember forever but I think it’s important to put yourself first before you commit to something big. Thank you everyone for the unconditional love and support,” Lauenstein wrote.

The Huskers should still have several options at the outside hitter and right-side hitter positions for next season. Returners at those spots include Lindsay Krause, Ally Batenhorst and Hayden Kubik. They’ll be joined by incoming freshmen Harper Murray and Caroline Jurevicius.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023