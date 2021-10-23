Negotiations, injunction and health insurance highlight first full week of Deere strike

The UAW strike of Deere & Co. has lasted into its second weekend. Here's a roundup of happenings from the first full week of the strike.

Monday Oct. 18: Day 5

Deere & Co. and Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) representatives headed back to the negotiating table.

The voted-down, six-year offer from Deere would have raised wages by roughly 5 percent over the life of the contract. The deal also limited retirement benefits for workers hired after the contract was ratified. Deere workers have faced forced overtime and poor treatment from managers and other company leaders, multiple employees said on the condition of anonymity, fearing retribution. They said the last contract offer was unacceptable, especially considering the company’s record-high profits over the past year. For the 2020 fiscal year, Deere & Co. net income totaled $2.751 billion, according to the company.

On the picket line

At all Deere plants in the Quad-Cities, picketers have seen large donations of food, firewood, and weather gear from community members, local businesses, local unions, and others as an expression of solidarity towards workers while they advocate for higher benefits.

“It's really nice to see everybody come together,” said David Schmelzer, a union worker at the Milan plant, while standing in front of his own plant's stockpile of food donations along Airport Road. “Hopefully after this you know we'll be stronger for it.”

Tuesday Oct. 19: Day 6

In a show of continued support, small businesses in the Quad-Cities are offering free or discounted goods and services for union workers and their families ranging from free burgers and alcohol to discounted haircuts and furnace repair.

“It honestly just helps 100% with the stress,” one striking UAW worker said while getting their hair trimmed. “Knowing that we’ve got the backing of the community to help throughout all of this — it was this or shave my head.”

On the picket line

Moline Police said a semi-truck entered Gate 24 of the John Deere Seeding plant in Moline driving “too fast” on the morning of Oct. 19 and near a group of union workers on the picket line.

Union members were near the driveway when the truck entered the gate. A night shift officer in a squad car was at the intersection when the truck entered the plant and asked the driver to drive slower upon entrance to the site.

Union workers at the Milan and Davenport Deere plants continued to line the roads on Tuesday, creating clumps of blue and white “UAW on strike” signs against a clear, blue sky.

One worker hoped for a reasonable outcome that was fair for all parties.

“There has to be some common ground,” said a worker at the Milan plant.

Wednesday Oct. 20: Day 7

Deere sought and received a temporary injunction, which limited the ways in which union workers can conduct themselves on the picket lines at Davenport Works.

Deere advised the chief judge of the district court in Scott County that picketers' conduct has disrupted access to its properties and put others, including UAW members, at risk.

"Deere & Co. was granted an order for temporary injunction to maintain a safe environment for all our employees and contractors — including those reporting to work and those exercising their right to strike," said Jen Hartmann, director of public relations & enterprise social media. "This temporary injunction was put in place to provide safe entry and exit to the John Deere Davenport Works facility."

Chief Judge Marlita Greve granted the injunction Wednesday, ordering the UAW to limit to four the number of picketers that can be "near" each gate of Davenport Works, banning the use of chairs and barrel fires by picketers and prohibiting harassment and intimidation tactics that at least five trucking companies have said they encountered.

On the picket line

When union members heard of the injunction around 1:30 p.m., they immediately rushed to comply with the new regulations, according to two employees.

Union members rushed to pack up chairs, tents, and the stockpiles of food and firewood to comply with the order. The supplies were then moved to the Local 281 office, according to the employees. The crowds thinned to just four members per gate at the Davenport plant. The fire barrels were kept in place overnight, because they were still live fires and would have been dangerous to try and transport, the union members said.

Thursday Oct. 21: Day 8

After a week on the picket line outside of the John Deere Davenport Works, strikers are now under strict restrictions over how and where they can picket. Experts said some terms of the injunction are unusual.

Labor law experts who've reviewed the Deere injunction say the ban on chairs and fire barrels is unusual and the injunction lacks sufficient evidence to prove their role in impacting the ingress and egress out of the Davenport Deere plant.

James M. Cooney, a labor and employment law expert in the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, said since the alleged exhibits lack a direct mention of fire barrels or chairs being used to create dangerous situations, there isn’t a basis for the ban.

“I would think that there is no basis for prohibiting the fire cans unless there was some evidence that they were using the fire source to intimidate and block,” Cooney said. “From the materials I read, even the company is not alleging that.”

Cooney said this might open up the potential for UAW’s council to argue for modifications in the injunction.

Specifically, the UAW can file a “motion for modifications” or to dissolve the injunction completely. In order to argue for modifications or dissolvement, they would have to provide evidence to counter what was alleged in Deere’s injunction.

Lawyers could potentially argue that since there was no specific mention of how fire barrels and chairs were used to create a dangerous situation or impact ingress and egress out of the gates, there is no basis to ban them, according to Cooney and Iversen.

Community solidarity

More than 20 people are gathered outside of the Scott County Courthouse on 4th Street to show solidarity with UAW members on strike.

Community leaders, union retirees, people with union family members and local government officials attended and spoke out in support of the strike and criticized Deere’s injunction.

“We're here to say as a community John Deere doesn't have the power, you have the power,” said Honda Wang, a union organizer that initiated the event.

On the picket line

Shane Lindburg and Dave Crosiar were two of the four union members on the picket line at the main gate to the Davenport Works plant bracing the 46-degree weather without fire barrels for the first time since the start of the strike.

The scene this morning is a stark contrast to Monday, where over 50 people were gathered on the picket line. Lindburg and Crosiar said a community member dropped off hot chocolate for the picketers to help them stay warm.

Crosiar said he is comfortable out on the picket line despite the lack of a heat source.

“(The injunction) doesn’t scare me,” Crosiar said. “We do what we have to do.”

Friday Oct. 22: Day 9

Deere & Co. will continue to provide healthcare for UAW workers and pay out Continuous Improvement Pay Plan incentives earned before the strike as scheduled, the company said in a news release Friday.

"John Deere’s healthcare and CIPP incentives are critical aspects of John Deere’s industry-leading wages and benefits," the statement said. "We are taking these steps to demonstrate our commitment to doing what’s right by our employees and focusing on all that we can achieve together."

On the picket line

Workers outside of the East Moline plant clustered around a fire barrel, feet away from the large, inflatable, black rat named Scabby.

Unlike the Davenport plant, they are still able to have fire barrels, cluster in groups of more than two, and stockpile snacks and firewood at the site.

Among the crowd was a younger worker who had just completed his third day at the East Moline plant when workers went on strike.

“We are trying to get him his fourth day,” one union worker joked.

