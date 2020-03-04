Nelson Construction buys Benson Building for $350,000

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City developer has purchased the historic Benson Building at the corner of Douglas and Seventh streets.

Nelson Construction & Development, the property's new owner, is planning to "breathe new life into" the six-story brick and terra cotta structure built in 1920, according to a press release from the firm.

The sale price was $350,000, according to county sales records.

Steve Nelson, the head of Nelson Construction, said the firm is in the process of having the building, 705 Douglas St., registered as an Iowa historic building.

The plan is to return the building to its 1920s-1930s glory, Nelson said, preserving original elements of the building wherever possible. The firm has the original planning documents used during the building's construction a century ago, which could be something of a roadmap for a historically accurate restoration.

"You'll see a lot of restoration, not necessarily new things added," Nelson said.

Nelson said the firm is in talks with a retailer as a tenant for the lower floor, which he said would "really supplement the downtown."