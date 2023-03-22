The summer before her senior year of high school, Rebecca Anderson suffered a fall and hit her head on a concrete floor.

The Gothenburg, Nebraska, native ultimately was diagnosed with three skull fractures and bleeding between the inside of her skull and the outer covering of the brain.

While she didn’t need surgery, the neurosurgeon who cared for her — and her family — while she was in the intensive care unit made an impression. His compassion and empathy for them during such a vulnerable time, she said, showed her how amazing and life-changing health care could be.

That experience steered her toward medicine — the human kind, rather than the veterinary medicine her background in agriculture, Future Farmers of America and high-level equestrian competition might otherwise have pointed her toward.

“That was really the turn separating going into medicine in general and how impactful it can be as a career,” Anderson said.

On March 18, Anderson and 111 other fourth-year medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center celebrated Match Day, learning which specialty they will pursue and where they will spend the next phase of their medical training. Match Day occurs on the third Friday of March at medical schools across the country.

Anderson got her desired match and will continue her training in obstetrics and gynecology at UNMC. The specialty, she said, will put her in the middle of some of the most intimate and vulnerable times in her patients’ lives.

“That quality of care is so important,” she said, “and being present regardless of what patient you’re seeing or the scenario, always giving 115% to make sure that moment is uplifting and as positive as you can make it.”

Anderson said she was fortunate to have a young, healthy body when she was injured. She has had no residual effects.

But it took her several months to recover, and she spent quite a bit of time in darkened rooms under concussion protocols.

About a month after her injury in 2013, Anderson won the youth division of the American Quarter Horse Association’s world championship in the showmanship class. Her trainer and her parents helped her get her horse ready for the competition.

She began her senior year with her academics and activities still limited, but she ultimately returned to softball, volleyball and basketball in addition to FFA.

Anderson graduated and went on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she majored in biochemistry. In 2015, she claimed the world championship trophy for showmanship in the association’s amateur division. She sold her horse before starting medical school but remains involved in the association.

Anderson said she loves the diversity of obstetrics, which ranges from delivering babies to caring for cancer patients. She also loves the patients, many of whom she sees at vulnerable yet thrilling moments in their lives.

She has gotten involved in advocacy work and was named the Nebraska Medical Student Advocate of the Year. Additionally, she recently was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and the Gold Humanism Honor Society. On Sundays, local participants visit patients who have been hospitalized for some time or who don’t have family members visiting regularly.

Anderson said she sees herself staying in the Midwest after she completes her training.

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023