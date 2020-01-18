New abortion battle looming at Iowa Capitol

Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, sat through the 25-second standing ovation that Reynolds received when she mentioned the amendment in her speech last week and said she came away shaking her head.

“I think she doesn’t realize that that is not something that Iowans would support,” Mascher said. “I think that would be a very divisive issue again and I also believe that that time has passed.

“We have got to get past this whole idea that women don’t have rights anymore to their own health care decisions,” she said. “That to me is just kind of appalling that people don’t understand that or would think that we would go back to the days when abortion was illegal and we had the back alleys and women were dying. To me, that just is a nonstarter and it doesn’t make any sense at all.”

Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said there is a sense of frustration and disappointment after Republicans succeeded in passing major abortion restrictions since taking control of the Statehouse in 2016 only to have some fall to court challenges.

“What we don’t want to do is take another step back,” Zaun said. “I felt like with the heartbeat legislation based on the court challenge we took a small step back.”