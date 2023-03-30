A startup airline plans to start flying out of Lincoln this summer, bringing flights to destinations both new and familiar.

Red Way will start flying from the Lincoln Airport sometime in early to mid-June, officials said Thursday.

It initially plans to provide seasonal flights to seven different cities: Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Dallas; Las Vegas; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; and Orlando.

The plan is to offer two flights each week to each city. One-way fares on some of the routes will start as low as $59.

Lincoln as recently as 2021 had flights to Atlanta and Minneapolis on Delta Air Lines, and it had flights to Las Vegas on Allegiant Airlines from 2006-2008. But it has never had direct service to the four other cities.

The flights will be provided by GlobalX Air Tours, a subsidiary of Global Crossing Airlines, which provides cargo air service as well as charter flights both to leisure travelers and to college sports teams. The airline uses Airbus 320 and 321 planes, which typically seat anywhere from 140-180 passengers depending on the seating configuration.

“The size and continued growth of Lincoln is impressive and supportive of a robust air service network," Global Crossing Airlines Chairman and CEO Ed Wegel said in a news release. "The community deserves the convenience of more options directly from their local airport. We are thrilled to be able to work with LNK and Red Way to provide that.”

It appears the airline will operate similarly to other budget airlines, with base fares and additional fees for things such as baggage, premium seating and food and drinks.

Airport Executive Director David Haring said the new venture, "really is a product of creative problem solving."

Ever since losing Delta Air Lines at the beginning of 2022, the airport has put a focus on landing a budget or leisure-focused airline, but "we just weren't getting anywhere," Haring said, "so we started talking about creative options on air service."

Enter GlobalX, which will provide a service that's called "charter by the seat."

Charter flights typically are one-time flights wholly paid for by a single entity, such as a sports team, a company or a vacation tour operator.

However, under Department of Transportation rules, charter airlines can offer scheduled service and sell tickets by the seat to individuals at commercial airports.

That's what GlobalX, operating as Red Way, will be doing in Lincoln.

"Our desire was to try to find a product that will fill the needs that our passengers have when they need them," Haring said.

Many details of the service still have to be worked out, including flight days, times and fares.

The Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday approved a contract with Global Crossing that among other things makes it eligible to receive money from a new $3 million airline incentive fund that was started with pandemic federal aid dollars allocated by both the city and county governments.

That money is intended to act as a revenue guarantee to any new airline, providing a backstop to make up any startup losses it may incur.

Haring is hopeful the service will be successful and the amount of money GlobalX will need will be small.

He believes there is enough passenger demand in Lincoln to fill the planes, noting that the airport served more than 300,000 passengers in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic cut numbers in half. Last year, it served fewer than 200,000.

"We've long thought that we could support more air service," Haring said.

In addition to a new airline, the airport also will have a shiny new terminal to offer to passengers.

The first phase of the $55 million terminal expansion and renovation project is nearing completion, and Haring said he expects it to open by Memorial Day.

