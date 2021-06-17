New ‘back the blue’ law supports police, cracks down on protesters

"Instead of furthering an important discussion about anti-racial profiling measures and modernizing our public safety departments, Gov. Reynolds took a giant step backwards," said Rep. Ross Wilburn, an Ames legislator who also is chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. "One year ago, the governor signed legislation that banned most chokeholds and made a promise to Iowans that ‘this is not the end of our work, it’s just the beginning.’ We now know that statement was a lie. Instead, she ignored the call to unify."

Wilburn said Thursday's action broke a promise and broke the trust of Iowans who were "more than willing" to work in a transformative, bipartisan way for change that would have a lasting, positive effect on Iowa.

Thede and Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, said they detected a "change in tone" among legislative Republicans this past session on a number of issues that dealt with diversity training, critical race theory education, voting rights and other bills that sent a "veiled, negative, dire" tone and message to young Iowans and people outside the state that "we don't want to grow, we want to maintain status quo."

"That was the big message of this session: ‘We don’t see a need for diversity, we don’t see a need for collaboration. It is our way or the highway,’" said Gaines.