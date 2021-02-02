New Bushel Boy greenhouse in Mason City offers one future to farming

March should bring the first harvest in Mason City. And with that, other sectors in the building start to matter more.

"(We use the) pack house to do packaging and palletizing," Bushel Boy Farms President Chuck Tryon said.

From there, the tomatoes are stored and cooled overnight at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Then the product is packed and shipped out the following day sometimes as early as 4:30 a.m.

Tryon said that with the new building Bushel Boy can reach markets as far south as Kansas City, Missouri. The company already works with the Hy-Vee grocery chain which hits not just Iowa and Missouri but Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin as well.

Once everything's been harvested in the first round, Bushel Boy will start anew with a propagator in Canada.

Glimpse at the future

Bushel Boy has plans for the facility that extend beyond tomatoes.

Tryon said that peppers, strawberries and maybe even eggplants are possibilities in the future. If those were introduced, the Mason City site might have four different zones to grow different crops at the same time.