New Iowa Democratic leader, Rita Hart, says caucuses aren't finished yet

DES MOINES — The new leader of the Iowa Democratic Party has not given up on Iowa Democrats’ first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, even as a vote to strip away that lofty status looms in mere days.

Rita Hart, a former state legislator and candidate for Congress and lieutenant governor who is just two days into her tenure as state party chair, told Iowa reporters Monday that she believes Iowa Democrats’ first-in-the-nation caucus status is not yet dead, and that she plans to work toward a caucus solution that is in Iowa’s best interests.

Democrats’ national leadership committee is scheduled to meet this weekend in Philadelphia to vote on a proposal from its rules and bylaws committee to overhaul the party’s presidential nominating calendar, including by revoking Iowa’s prized first-in-the-nation status for Democratic candidates, which the state has held for 50 years.

Hart believes there still is hope for Iowa.

“This is certainly not a done deal,” Hart told reporters in her first news conference as state party chair. “I’m hoping that we have some good news soon on that front.”

Hart said she has been speaking with the people who have been involved with the national party’s debate over its calendar. She said she believes it’s important that Democrats and Republicans “are working together for Iowa’s best interests.”

Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is one thing that Iowa Democrats and Republicans have worked on together in the past. Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann has worked with Hart’s predecessors to maintain that leadoff spot for both parties.

National Republicans have kept the same nominating calendar for the 2024 cycle, meaning Iowa Republicans’ caucuses will remain first in the nation.

Under the proposal on which the Democratic National Committee will vote this weekend, which was proposed by President Joe Biden, the first states to vote in Democrats’ presidential primaries would be, in order, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Nevada together, Georgia, then Michigan.

Hart said the caucuses were one of the reasons she got into politics.

“When I look back at the things that brought me to this political career, one of those things is how I was able to sit in my parents’ home and listen to the caucuses of both the Republicans and the Democrats that were held in our home,” she said. “I think it’s just a very rich tradition.”

On the election front, Hart assumes party leadership at a time when Republicans hold the governor’s office and majorities in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature, all but one statewide elected office, and all six seats in Iowa’s congressional delegation.

Hart said the party should continue to organize in the Democratic strongholds — like Des Moines and Cedar Rapids metro areas — but also needs to expand its organizing footprint to rural areas. She acknowledged that will require more resources — in other words, better fundraising.

“I’m very focused on rural Iowa. I think it’s really important that everybody in this state is given a voice. And the work that we do in organizing, to make sure that we get our Democratic message out to all 99 counties, is so important,” Hart said.

“It’s not easy to do the hard work of organizing, because we do have to establish priorities. And we have to assess what we have that is possible, when it comes to resources,” Hart added. “So I can tell you this: that we are going to maintain the areas that we know are so important for us going forward, but we’re also going to have great outreach to areas that maybe have needed more attention than they have received in the past.”