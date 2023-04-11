DON WALTON
Lincoln Journal Star
Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
"Be true to yourself," Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha says.
"I know whether I've been true if I feel guilty."
Father, husband, educator, mental health professional, that's how he defines himself.
And now he is the senator from Omaha's District 20, filling the seat formerly occupied by Sen. John McCollister, an independent Republican who followed the same path, sometimes splitting with his Republican colleagues in the nonpartisan Legislature on major issues and with a Republican governor who he once worked with as executive director of the Platte Institute, founded by Pete Ricketts.
Fredrickson is a Democrat, but he views McCollister as "a great model" to follow and "that's my goal."
When the time comes to vote on issues in the Legislature, Fredrickson says, "I know in my heart the right thing to do."
There will be "hard choices," he says. "Difficult choices. The question is: Will I be proud of what I did in that moment?"
It has been a contentious legislative session stalled by ongoing filibusters that have tested senators and their relationships with more animosity than camaraderie often on display.
But it has been "an incredible experience" so far, Fredrickson says. "I still pinch myself over being able to work here.
"It's an educational experience. It's a true honor.
"And curiosity is helpful."
Fredrickson says he is both participant and observer, "trying to learn as much as I can."
"Change is growth," he says.
And so is the reality that "what is the best way to solve things has nothing to do with Republicans and Democrats," he says.
They are senators representing Nebraskans together, colleagues.
Two of them that he is quick to point out for praise happen to both be Republicans.
"Sen. (Lou Ann) Linehan, I really like her, I respect her, she is smart and tough as nails, we have a pretty good relationship."
"Sen. (Tom) Brewer, one of our first conversations was about mental health, he has lived remarkable experiences and we have formed an interesting relationship."
"It's a cool experience when we work together and get creative," Fredrickson said. Freshman senators like him are "beginning to find our space, find our voices," he said.
Fredrickson was one of a number of senators who teared up during emotional debate over a bill that would ban a variety of gender-affirming health care procedures for transgender youth.
"I'm aware that I'm the first-ever openly gay person" to serve in the Legislature, he said.
"That was a blatant assault on my community," he said, "and I will fight it in every way I can. That's hard. That legislation is so divisive, so toxic. It's a very dangerous thing to do."
Fredrickson is married and he and his husband have a 4-year-old son.
Debate over the legislation (LB574) introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha quickly stirred traffic on a suicide-prevention telephone call-in line and prompted Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha to launch a filibuster of the entire legislative session for as long as the bill is alive.
"Let's talk about property taxes and how to provide more health care opportunities and workforce development and education, issues with an impact on Nebraskans," Fredrickson said.
"Let's let people live their lives."
Fredrickson has been an active participant in legislative debates over a variety of issues and often roams the floor, touching base with senators on both sides of the political divide. He's hard to miss at 6-4, towering over a number of his colleagues.
"I reach out," he said. "I go everywhere, not just to natural allies. It's part of my life."
Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session
010523-owh-new-lege-em01.jpg
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em02.jpg
The 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first session on Wednesday, when a Republican-led effort to adopt public voting for leadership positions was postponed to another day.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em04.jpg
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em05.jpg
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Jan. 4. Arch said the Legislature may have to settle for passing fewer bills this year in light of a number of controversial measures.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD file photo
010523-owh-new-lege-em06.jpg
Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican swears in Nebraska State Sen. John Arch as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em65
Nebraska State Sen. Brad Von Gillern on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em37
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard (right) shakes hands with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em38
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay (right) speaks to State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em49
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad speaks to State Sen. to Tony Vargas as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em60
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em45
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em39
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach (left) congratulates State Sen. Merv Riepe after being elected to Business and Labor Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em48
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em55
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em59
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em43
Nebraska State Sen. Jana Hughes on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em42
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em50
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) hugs State Sen. Lynne Walz after she lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em53
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Linehan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em46
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em47
Nebraska State Sen. George Dungan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em51
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said an amendment he introduced helped his concealed carry bill win the support of several law enforcement agencies.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD file photo
010523-owh-new-lege-em61
Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em64
Sen. Dave Murman is chair of the Legislature's Education Committee.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em52
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em56
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em62
Nebraska state senators tally votes for the Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em63
Nebraska State Sen. Loren Lippincott on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em58
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em44
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em41
Nebraska State Sen. Rick Holdcroft on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em54
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em36
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks to State Sen. Teresa Ibach as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em31
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould writes at her desk as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em30
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em32
Nebraska State Sen. Wendy DeBoer stands for a prayer as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em33
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em35
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould (left) speaks with State Sen. Robert Dover as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em24
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em27
Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha says goodbye to his family after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Jan. 4.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em26
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler collects votes as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em28
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em25
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em29
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em23
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em18
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (left) and State Sen. Wendy DeBoer shake hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em21
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover (left) speaks with State Sen. Danielle Conrad (center) and State Sen. Jane Raybould as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em15
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth speaks to other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em22
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em19
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (right) hugs State Sen. Kathleen Kauth after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em16
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay is sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em20
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson shakes hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em12
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em09
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson stands with his family before getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em07
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan shakes hands with State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em11
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz stands for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em08
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha stands with his family before being sworn in Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em03
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em10
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama speaks with other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em03.jpg
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!