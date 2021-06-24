New UNI program expands community access to fresh-grown vegetables

“Think of us as a support group,” Enshayan said.

One of the chief planners of the program was Navarrete, who said the idea is to create better and more reliable access to food.

“There’s a lot of questions on how to be involved in one of the most basic capacities of what it means to be a human and grow food. We’re developing knowledge and desire for that kind of work,” he said.

Those interested in the service can apply online at agardenineverylot.org/contact-us; email unilocalfood@gmail.com; or call 273-7575. The program is available to anyone who does not already have a garden.

The project joins a number of other efforts by the CEEE and AmeriCorps to address food insecurity and promote fresh produce in the area.

One is a community garden at the People’s Community Health Clinic in Waterloo, a nonprofit health care clinic that provides affordable community medical care. The garden provides thousands of pounds of produce for free to clinic patients and community members, many of whom are minorities or refugees who struggle to afford produce and find transportation to grocery stores outside of their neighborhoods.

Another UNI/CEEE program, called Greens to Go, is helping tackle the lack of fresh produce in Waterloo neighborhoods. Through a partnership with local growers, the project’s staff goes to area farms and picks produce and then sells it at cost the same day at a mobile produce stand.

