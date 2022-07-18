New virtual food hall opens July 22 in west Omaha

The Blend, a new virtual food hall, will open Friday, July 22, in a former Amigo’s restaurant near 107th and Q streets.

Diners can order online from nine eateries for pickup or delivery, said owner Jon Stastny. That means people from one family can each choose a different cuisine that will be ready at the same time in one package.

Three of Stastny’s concepts — Wonton Jon’s, Omaha Cheesesteak Co. and Loaded Bowls — are among the participating restaurants. Others are Gravy Train, The Deviled Egg Co., Conscious Comforts, Loaded Bowls and SARAY coffee + juice.

Stastny said he’s charging tenants a small rent and a percentage of their sales. In return, they get everything they need: kitchen space, equipment, a central ordering system, cleaning crews and more. They will also operate under a single health permit.

That cuts labor costs and eases hiring problems for each restaurant, as they will need only one or two workers per shift, he said.

“Their only job is to come in and cook food consistently,” he said. “Blend will provide staff for everything else.”

He said the hall has cutting-edge equipment that a lot of small businesses would not be able to afford starting out

Each of the hall’s participants are relatively new, but three — Loaded Bowls, Omaha Cheesesteak Co. and SARAY — will be serving the first time outside of pop-ups or other unofficial openings.

Stastny said he also plans to offer grab-and-go food options from other local vendors in Blendega, styled after convenience stores and bodegas. It will also offer non-food necessities.

The hall will remain at nine concepts for now, he said, but he has plans.

“Once we prove the concept, we will build a bigger building and bring on more vendors,” he said.

He hopes participating in the hall will be a boon for vendors. He expects that some might grow out of the space.

“Our goal is for everybody to succeed and if that means they succeed enough to open their own place, that’s great,” he said.

He may invite other vendors for pop-ups to give regular tenants a break on some weekend nights.

The Blend location is drive-through only. It will have a soft opening today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will officially open at 8 a.m. Friday. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

You can order on a free app that’s available for both Apple and android phones.

With the app you can participate in a loyalty program and buy a monthly Blend pass that waives delivery fees. You can also order at blendfoodhall.com.