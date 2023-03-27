SIOUX CITY -- Nikki Haley, who has declared her intent to seek the GOP presidential nomination, will swing through northwest Iowa next month with Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra of Hull.

Her planned visits include:

Meeting with a group of local GOP women and holding a town hall with Feenstra in Sioux City on April 10

A meet-and-greet with local Republicans and Feenstra in Denison on April 11

Meeting with local pork producers and farmers in Storm Lake and accompanied by Feenstra on April 11

A Republican Party of Iowa event in Fort Dodge with Feenstra on April 11

A campaign event in Des Moines on April 12

Haley was formerly the governor of South Carolina and served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration. Haley was the keynote speaker at Feenstra's second annual family picnic fundraiser last summer in Sioux Center.

This will be Haley’s third trip to Iowa since she launched her campaign more than a month ago.