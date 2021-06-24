Nikki Haley sounds like a candidate in remarks at Iowa GOP fundraiser

Haley also levied criticisms of Biden’s infrastructure proposal -- even though Biden is supporting a proposal that was negotiated by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate -- and his pandemic relief package, calling it a blue-state bailout and “liberal wish list” -- even though Republican-led states, including Iowa, also received and are dispersing the federal funds.

In her remarks on foreign policy, Haley said the U.S. should boycott next year’s winter Olympics in Beijing.

“There is no reason America should go along with the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022,” Haley said. “America should send a message to communist China, stand with China’s victims, and boycott the Winter Olympics.”

Haley also praised Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the GOP-led Iowa Legislature for the changes made this year to the state’s elections laws. The package included myriad changes, including a significant reduction in the time and methods for early voting.

She also touched on cultural issues, saying women are the only people who should be playing women’s sports, a reference to a debate over whether transgender women who are biologically male should be allowed to participate in women’s athletics.