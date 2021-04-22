 Skip to main content
Nikki Haley to attend Iowa GOP fundraiser
Nikki Haley to attend Iowa GOP fundraiser

DES MOINES -- Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., will attend the Republican Party of Iowa’s summer fundraiser. Haley will attend the party’s Lincoln Dinner on Thursday, June 24.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley (copy)

Haley 

Haley, who is also a former South Carolina governor, is among many Republicans widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024.

Ticket information for the Lincoln Dinner will be published at a later date, the state party said.

