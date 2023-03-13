The Nebraska men's basketball team fell short Sunday night of making the NIT, as the 32-team bracket did not include the Huskers.

NU's season ends at 16-16. Coach Fred Hoiberg and players held out hope that, despite a Big Ten Tournament first-round loss to Minnesota, the NIT selection committee would pick a program that won six of its last eight. It wasn't the case. From the Big Ten, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan each made the event.

Nebraska still won six more games than it did in 2022 and posted the most wins since the 2018-2019 season.

The Huskers have to replace several starters from this year's team - including Derrick Walker and Sam Griesel - and await a decision from junior guard Keisei Tominaga on whether he'll return for one more season.

The 2022-23 Nebraska men's basketball team C.J. Wilcher Sam Hoiberg Ramel Lloyd Jr. Juwan Gary Sam Griesel Jamarques Lawrence Denim Dawson Derrick Walker Blaise Keita Jeffrey Grace III Emmanuel Bandoumel Keisei Tominagai Cale Jacobsen Wilhelm Breidenbach Oleg Kojenets Henry Burt