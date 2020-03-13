No Iowa mandate to close K-12 schools over coronavirus

JOHNSTON -- Iowa’s K-through-12 public schools remain open and will not be closed by state directive due to coronavirus concerns --- not yet, at least.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday during a news conference that her administration does not yet feel compelled to close public schools or urge all Iowans to avoid gathering in large groups.

Three of Iowa’s neighbor states --- Wisconsin, Illinois and South Dakota --- announced Friday they are closing their K-12 public schools due to concerns that the coronavirus could spread through their halls and classrooms.

“We want to make sure that we’re protecting the health and well-being of Iowans, but we also want to make sure that we’re doing what we can to be responsive and mitigating our approach, and that we’re keeping business and normal activity going as much as possible,” Reynolds said.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state public health department’s medical director and epidemiologist, said the department is not yet recommending schools be closed or large gatherings be cancelled because the documented cases of coronavirus have been linked the infected individuals’ travel.

If the virus spreads in a way that Iowans become infected without knowing how, that calculation may change, Reynolds and Pedati said.