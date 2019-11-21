No ‘mansplaining’ necessary

“Why on earth would we introduce a piece of legislation that will not make it through this body?” Ernst said.

Senate Democrats have acknowledged the GOP-controlled Senate will not pass the House bill.

Ernst said she plans to continue working with Feinstein to “find language that is suitable, practical and real.”

Democrats and gun control advocates are critical of Ernst’s Violence Against Women Act proposal because it does not close the so-called “boyfriend loophole.”

“Dozens of Iowa women have been killed as a result of the ‘boyfriend loophole,’ ” said Connie Simmons, a volunteer with the Iowa chapter of Moms Demand Action and member of the Everytown Survivor Network. Simmons’ niece was shot and killed by her estranged husband.

Ernst and Senate Republicans “are siding with the NRA by refusing to close the deadly loophole,” Simmons said.

Without that provision, she said, “far too many Iowa women will still be in danger of being killed by their dating partners — simply because they are unmarried.”