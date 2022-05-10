No surprises in races for Nebraska AG, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor

The primary races for four Nebraska state offices birthed no major surprises Tuesday night, according to the latest vote tally available prior to press deadline.

Two of those races featured incumbents seeking reelection, and in both of those contests the current office holder jumped out to a commanding lead. That included the race for secretary of state, where only one party fielded candidates, meaning the winner of the primary will effectively be the next secretary of state.

In the other two races, the apparent Republican front-runners — based on fundraising and name recognition from prior offices held — garnered an overwhelming number of votes.

All four of the offices are partisan, meaning the top vote-getter in each party advances to the November general election. No Democrats ran in the four races.

Secretary of State

Incumbent Bob Evnen appeared headed to a second term in office Tuesday. Only three Republicans ran for the seat, which means the winner of the GOP primary will be the next secretary of state.

Evnen, of Lincoln, was first elected to the post in 2018. Prior to that, he worked as an attorney. He supports requiring identification to vote, but has rejected claims of fraud in Nebraska during the 2020 election, explaining that his office investigated various claims and did not find evidence to support them.

Both of his Republican challengers, Rex Schroder of Palmyra and Robert J. Borer of Lincoln, leaned heavily into the fraud claims.

Evnen received nearly 48% of the vote in the latest tally available prior to press deadline. Borer, a retired fire captain, had nearly 30% of the vote, while Schroder, a business owner, had a little more than 22%.

The Secretary of State’s Office oversees a number of different areas including elections, records management and business registrations, among others.

Attorney General

State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln held a sizeable lead in the two-way Republican race to succeed Attorney General Doug Peterson, who is not seeking a third term in the office. Hilgers, speaker of the Legislature, unsuccessfully ran for attorney general in 2014. He was elected to the Legislature in 2016 and won reelection in 2020.

Fellow Republican Jennifer Hicks of Peru trailed Hilgers (32% to 68%) in the most recently available vote tally Tuesday night. Hicks, a homeschool parent, ran on a platform opposing COVID-19 mandates, including mask and vaccine requirements.

Hilgers, should his lead hold, would face Larry Bolinger of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party, who ran unopposed for the party’s nomination. Bolinger, of Alliance, is an author who has run for other elected offices in the past.

The Attorney General’s Office acts as the de facto law firm for the state, with different divisions ranging from criminal and civil law to consumer protection.

Treasurer

Incumbent John Murante of Omaha appeared headed to victory in a two-way Republican primary race for treasurer. He received nearly 60% of the vote in the latest round of vote tallies. Murante, who previously served in the Legislature representing a Gretna-area district, was first elected treasurer in 2018.

He faced a challenge from fellow Republican Paul Anderson of Omaha. Anderson had a little more than 40% of the vote.

If his lead holds, Murante would face Libertarian Katrina Tomsen, who ran unopposed in the primary. Tomsen, of Upland, is an optometrist.

The treasurer is the chief financial officer for the state government. The office offers college savings plans, seeks to return unclaimed property to citizens and handles child support payments.

Auditor

Current Lt. Gov. Mike Foley of Lincoln was poised for victory in a two-candidate Republican primary race for the office he held before becoming lieutenant governor. Foley served as auditor of public accounts from 2007 to 2015. He unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2014 but was ultimately selected as Gov. Pete Ricketts' running mate.

As auditor, Foley was known for his curt criticism when audits detected wasteful spending.

Foley held an insurmountable lead (72% to 28%) over fellow Lincoln Republican Larry Anderson, a certified public accountant with the University of Nebraska.

Gene Siadek of Omaha ran unopposed as a Libertarian, as did Legalize Marijuana NOW Party candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland. Those two and Foley will advance to the November general election.

Auditor Charlie Janssen is not seeking reelection.

The State Auditor’s Office is tasked with conducting regular audits of state operations, as well as special audits into alleged fraud and other wrongdoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0