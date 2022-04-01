Northwest Indiana man had turned down plea deal for 8 years in jail; judge gives him 155 years instead

VALPARAISO — A decision last summer to pull out of a proposed plea agreement that called for no more than eight years behind bars in a child molesting case failed in a big way Thursday for a 46-year-old Griffith man, who was sentenced to 155 years behind bars.

Jason Gibbs was sentenced to what amounts to a life sentence by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish three weeks after a jury found Gibbs guilty on nine counts of repeatedly molesting two young girls.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf declined comment on the sentence, but said Gibbs is appealing.

In the case, which had been pending for nearly six years, Gibbs was accused of sexually abusing two 14-year-old girls in what police said was a repeated pattern of abuse.

He also was accused of trying to bribe one girl to stay quiet.

Gibbs denied the allegations when questioned by police, according to records. When informed a voice stress test showed deception, he reportedly came up with an alternative explanation for one incident.

Gibbs terminated the interview and promised to return the next day, but he did not return, police said. He later was arrested and charged.

Gibbs reportedly did not make a statement Thursday on his behalf during sentencing.

"Needless to say we are very pleased with the outcome of Jason Gibbs, especially the adequacy of the sentence imposed," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said when contacted for comment.

"The prosecution of a child molesting case is extremely difficult, but in this case the success was the direct result of the full and complete investigation by members of the PCSD (Porter County Sheriff's Department)," he said.

Germann further lauded the efforts of deputy prosecutors Rebecca Buitendorp and John Holmen.

Gibbs had pleaded guilty last April to two of the counts and faced up to four years behind bars on each count and a requirement to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

But before his sentencing hearing in June before Fish, Gibbs recanted his guilty plea, and the judge rejected the proposal. Gibbs then requested his case go to trial.

