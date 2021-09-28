'Not the Iowa I know.' Gubernatorial candidate hopes to build a more inclusive Iowa

Iowa Democratic state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate Ras Smith of Waterloo sees an Iowa nearly unrecognizable from the one his grandmother sought out to build a better life for her family.

Smith's grandmother fled a sharecropping plantation in Mississippi to move to Iowa in 1957. His father, born on the sharecropping plantation, worked for more than 40 years on the assembly line at John Deere as a union member. His mother, a military police officer, became a pastor.

Smith, in a recent interview between campaign stops in Davenport, laid out a vision for "building an inclusive Iowa, where everyone knows their voice has value." One that is welcoming, he says, can transcend current partisan divides and offer a higher quality of life for all.

"A place where my grandmother's story can continue. But, right now, I'm not sure my grandmother would have moved to this Iowa," the 33-year-old said of newly enacted voting restrictions he likened to "voter suppression laws similar" to the Jim Crow laws his grandmother fled in Mississippi.