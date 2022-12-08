Notes: Knuckles' absence has Huskers thinking what-if; Elite Eight streak ends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Nebraska volleyball team may not have won the two more matches it needed to reach the NCAA Final Four even if it had Kenzie Knuckles.

But one of the questions of how the season abruptly ended will be what Nebraska might have done if the senior defensive specialist could have played.

Instead, Nebraska’s season ended with a five-set loss against No. 9 ranked Oregon in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Louisville.

Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury at practice during the final week of the regular season.

Nebraska was playing great teams at the finish — Wisconsin, Minnesota and Oregon — but three of Nebraska’s four worst matches on defense came without Knuckles.

“We went from the best middle-back player in the country to somebody who hasn’t played very much back there,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “We had this system set up for Kenzie to be in the back row as much as possible. We designed the whole (6-2) system around that. She allowed us to be able to take advantage of playing with two great liberos.”

After the injury, sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst took Knuckles’ place playing in the back row.

“Ally held her own, but there’s digs back there that Kenzie would have made,” Cook said. “The other thing is Kenzie is the emotional leader on our team. You take that away, it’s a big blow. I think it really impacted Madi (Kubik) emotionally, and our team. But it gave Ally a great opportunity and I thought she competed really hard. It impacted our passing, our defense our ball-handling.”

What Cook will think about is how the injury happened — on a routine play in practice — and how heartbreaking it is that Knuckles couldn’t finish her final college season on the court.

"I still can’t wrap my head around it," Cook said. "The play is in my mind what happened and how it happened. If I showed you on video, you would think it was nothing. It was just a freak deal.”

Streak was source of pride: Nebraska has had a remarkable consistency in the sport, with Nebraska’s loss Thursday ending a nation-best streak of Nebraska reaching the Elite Eight 10 straight seasons — from the 2012 regional in Omaha to the 2021 regional in Austin, Texas.

The streak was, and will remain, a source of pride.

“To do it 10 straight years is a lot to be proud of,” Cook said. “It just shows the consistency and the high level of play that we’re at.”

Progress made, but still work to do: Nebraska also played in a regional in Louisville in 2004, but that was played in a makeshift arena in a massive convention hall.

But this year the regional is being played at the KFC Yum! Center, the fancy basketball arena just a few blocks from that convention center.

Cook likes the progress the sport is making. Now the next step will be to set the NCAA Tournament schedule up so teams don’t play regional semifinals at 11 a.m. on a Thursday, a time set to get more matches on TV.

Cook didn’t use the match time as an excuse for Nebraska’s loss, but as the next step for the NCAA to try and improve.

“The big thing playing in the morning at 11 is not good for volleyball,” Cook said. “So we’re doing all of these things to promote volleyball and build up volleyball in the Big Ten and televise all these matches and put it on Wednesday night and Thursday nights, Sunday, all this.”

Then, when you get to some of the biggest matches of the year in the NCAA Tournament, the matches are played during the day when it’s hard to attend or watch.

“I think the NCAA needs to do a better job of promoting volleyball,” Cook said. “It’s a simple answer, you just play (the four regionals) over four days.”

Time to savor win: One positive change the NCAA made to the volleyball tournament last year is having an off day between the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

And Oregon coach Matt Ulmer really appreciates that change.

“Last time we did this (in 2018) we played Nebraska the next day after we beat Minnesota,” Ulmer said. “So I’m excited for the team to be able to enjoy this. Last time we didn’t really get to enjoy this. We went right back to the hotel to watch film of Nebraska. I hope they enjoy this. This is a great thing. This is a big deal.”