NU athletes oppose proposed resolution condemning critical race theory

“It really is just very reflective of the culture that has been set in the United States as far as wanting to shy away from difficult conversations, and wanting to just return to a status quo in which the only people that benefit are a very select group of individuals.”

Critical race theory is an academic concept that has come into the spotlight recently, and looks to critically examine social and legal issues through the lens of racism in the United States.

The proposed resolution has faced some backlash, including opposition from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Faculty Senate.

The athlete’s petition was shared via a form on Google Docs. It gathered more than 1,000 signatures in less than 48 hours, according to Pearson.

“What was cool is it was a joint kind of collaboration and movement from leaders of UCAA, SAAC and MSAC together,” Pearson said. “There are a lot of different people who helped share the petition or who wrote and edited the petition and those sorts of things, and without all those people we wouldn't have had as many signatures as we had.”