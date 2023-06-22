The University of Nebraska Board of Regents gave its approval to allow for sales of alcohol and beer in Memorial Stadium for a volleyball doubleheader later this year.

The proposal was passed on a 6-2 vote, with Regents Jim Scheer of Norfolk and Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City opposed.

Scheer said while he didn't oppose the sale of alcohol at the event in principle, said he believed the university should have taken action earlier in order to communicate expectations to Husker fans.

"My concern with this particular one is we've sold 80,000 tickets," he said. "Some of the people who have bought tickets have maybe perceived it as a more family-friendly event without alcohol."

Wilmot echoed Scheer's concerns, saying many Nebraskans identify Husker events as family-friendly.

"To me, this is a type of family event and I'd like to keep it at that level," she said.

Volleyball Day was announced in February by Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts, volleyball Coach John Cook and Gov. Jim Pillen.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney and Wayne State College will play an exhibition match Aug. 30 slated to start at 4:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Huskers will take on the University of Nebraska at Omaha in a televised match on the Big Ten Network.

After the game, country music artist Scotty McCreery will play a concert for fans.

Alberts told the Journal Star last week that alcohol sales were discussed as part of the concession offerings and amenities for the special event from its inception.

Approval from regents makes this the second time beer has been sold in Memorial Stadium. The other time was a Garth Brooks concert in 2021.

Since then, the board has relaxed the ban on alcohol sales at Husker Athletics. Beer was later approved for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships in 2022, and for a two-year trial period for Husker men's and women's basketball.