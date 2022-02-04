NU regents to vote on demolishing Munroe-Meyer building, the next step toward Project NExT

After several years of planning for a multibillion-dollar project on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus, some of that work is about to begin.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents next week will consider approving the demolition of the former Munroe-Meyer Institute complex, which is north of the Buffett Cancer Center on UNMC’s campus.

The 7½-acre site where the institute sat for decades has been identified as a possible location for Project NExT. It’s a proposal of UNMC and Nebraska Medicine that would combine a state-of-the-art teaching hospital and federally funded spaces designed to enhance the nation’s response to a host of different hazards.

The proposal has pledges of funding from city and state leaders, with the state’s pledge contingent on securing federal and private contributions.

“It’s an exciting time,” Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s chancellor, said Thursday of the proposed demolition and site work. “It recognizes an end of an era for the MMI facilities on this campus but also the beginning of another set of great opportunities.”

Munroe-Meyer provides a wide variety of services to people with intellectual and development disabilities, as well as to those with behavioral and learning disorders such as autism. The institute moved to a $91 million new home last year in Aksarben Village near 69th and Pine Streets.

The regents also will consider approving the proposed Saddle Creek Campus Public Improvements Project, which will launch improvements to roadways, utilities and other infrastructure for the planned expansion of UNMC’s campus west of Saddle Creek Road. If approved, construction would start in September and wrap up in August 2025.

The City of Omaha has pledged $93 million over the next decade to support both the Saddle Creek expansion and Project NExT.

The demolition and remediation of the Munroe-Meyer site will be covered by philanthropic dollars, Gold said. The regents’ agenda lists the project’s cost at nearly $7 million. The work would be slated for completion next spring, depending on weather.

Final relocations from the former Munroe-Meyer complex will be completed this spring, leaving the facility empty. The complex consists of four attached structures built in the late 1950s that previously housed Munroe-Meyer, the Hattie B. Munroe Home and J.P. Lord School, which relocated in 2018.

University officials recommended the complex be demolished because it has among the highest utility consumption on campus and contains asbestos. The site’s proximity to the cancer center, research towers and other facilities “provides an opportunity for a large-scale replacement building connected to the core of campus,” according to the regents’ agenda.

Gold said the site is one of the potential sites, if not the prime potential site, for at least some of Project NExT, depending on the eventual scope of the project.

Meanwhile, UNMC officials have been moving ahead on plans to create an “innovation hub” and a new administrative tower west of Saddle Creek. The tower, to be situated on the southwest corner of Saddle Creek Road and Farnam Street, is slated to begin rising this year. Not only will the tower allow the university to consolidate administrative offices that are scattered across campus, it also would be closely tied to Project NExT.

Project NExT took a key step forward last May when Omaha was selected as one of five pilot sites in the U.S. tasked with developing a federal program to bolster the nation’s disaster response capacity.

The goals of that effort are to improve the National Disaster Medical System, a federal program that provides trained medical personnel to respond to disasters, and to bolster the nation’s medical surge capacity. UNMC and Nebraska Medicine already have done a good deal of training through the system.

The purpose of the pilot project is to define what Project NExT should be, in terms of how it will serve the needs of the country and the communities involved.

The U.S. Defense Department is exploring some of those questions in an ongoing study, Gold said. A UNMC team is participating in that work.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, approved by Congress in December, includes the strongest language yet in favor of the project, Gold said. In it, the U.S. secretary of defense is urged to include sufficient funding in the 2023 budget request to execute a full-scale operational public-private partnership prototype of an all-hazards medical surge capability. A report is expected no later than March.

“This is true accountability by the United States Congress for moving the federal components of this forward,” Gold said.

In addition, he said, plans are underway to design and later create an 18- to 25-bed inpatient unit in an already cleared space in University Tower on campus.

The university, he said, has begun bringing together designers and architects to design a health care unit of the future where they can test staffing models, air handling, lighting, sound and other factors in a way that’s not possible on paper or in virtual reality. It, too, is part of Project NExT.

The goal would be to have patients in the unit beginning in 2024. “We want to make sure our patients, their families and our staff have not only the highest-quality health care but the highest-quality experience, and of course the safest,” he said.

That unit, the Munroe-Meyer site prep and the Saddle Creek infrastructure work with the city, Gold said, will “send a very powerful message to the federal government and to the private sector here that we are truly shovel-ready and that we’re moving ahead.”

