Number of Nebraska students enrolled in home schooling down from last school year

The number of Nebraska students enrolled in home schooling has decreased this school year following a surge in families choosing to educate students at home last year during the pandemic.

As of last month, numbers from the Nebraska Department of Education show 10,525 students are enrolled in home-school this school year. That’s 4,255 fewer students than the 14,780 students who were estimated to be enrolled in home-school at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

David Jespersen, a spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Education, said the home-school numbers for the 2021-22 school year will change throughout the year as people enroll in home-school or in public school.

Over the decades, the number of Nebraska home-school kids has steadily inched up, but jumps of last year’s size had never been recorded before.

The preliminary numbers for this school year are closer to numbers seen in pre-pandemic school years but still higher than previous years. In the 2018-19 school year there were 9,030 students enrolled in home-school and 9,450 students in the 2019-20 school year.