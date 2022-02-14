Odds growing longer that Nebraskans will be legally betting on sports anytime soon

More than 30 million Americans are expected to put down some $7.6 billion in bets on Sunday’s Super Bowl, but not a penny will be legally wagered in Nebraska.

Nor is it likely that there will be legal bets placed in Nebraska on the Super Bowl in 2023 — perhaps not even in 2024.

“To me, sports wagering in the state may be a ways off,” said Tom Sage, executive director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. “I understand people's frustration. They think, ‘It was on the ballot, approved by the people. Why isn’t it happening now?’ It’s a long, detailed process and with sports wagering, we’re starting from scratch.”

Sports wagering was included in the three constitutional amendments overwhelmingly approved by Nebraska voters in 2020 to establish casino gambling at the state's licensed horse racing tracks.

As a result, many assumed that the first legal bets would have already been placed as part of the football season wrapping up with Sunday's game between Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Rams.

But, because Nebraska does not allow online and mobile wagering, legal sports gambling in the state can’t begin until the so-called “racinos” are approved by the commission, likely sometime later this year.

Once those licenses are issued, sports betting could be offered at temporary facilities transformed into casinos while the permanent spaces are built.

But, at the proposed WarHorse Casino in southwest Lincoln, there won’t be any sports wagering until the permanent building is in place.

“We’re going to be really short on space,” said Lynne McNally, executive vice president of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, which is partnering with Ho-Chunk Inc. to build the casino at Lincoln Race Course.

Once the casino license is in hand, officials plan to swiftly convert the existing simulcast wagering complex in Lincoln into a temporary casino floor with 305 slot machines.

"Once the permanent facility is open, it will have a full sportsbook,” McNally said.

Construction of the $220 million resort-style casino and hotel at U.S. 77 and West Denton Road will take about 20 months.

As is the case in Lincoln, Omaha's WarHorse Casino will not have sports betting in its temporary location, and plans for a South Sioux City casino are still in the works, McNally said. Ho-Chunk has partnered with the horsemen's group to build casinos at those tracks.

It is possible that casinos at tracks in Grand Island, Hastings or Columbus could offer sports betting in temporary locations, but it will be several months before those facilities can begin operating.

In December, a full year after votes to approve gambling were cast, the commission approved 67 pages of rules and regulations that must be adopted before it can begin the process of granting casino licenses. Those rules are now being reviewed by Attorney General Doug Peterson.

Once Peterson’s office approves the rules, they go to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who opposed the casino gambling amendments. After Ricketts’ approval, the rules will go to the Secretary of State and become effective about a week later.

Only then can the commission consider and approve casino license applications. Chairman Dennis Lee said it is likely the commission will consider applications from the six existing tracks before turning its attention to applications for new tracks, which will first have to be approved for a racing license before they can apply for a gaming permit.

Depending on the timeline, Nebraska will become either the seventh, eighth or ninth state in the Big Ten Conference region with legalized sports betting. Ohio and Wisconsin are also in the midst of implementing sports wagering.

Only Minnesota among the Big Ten states will not have sports wagering in the near future. Nationwide, the list of states without sports betting has continued to shrink since 2018, when the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which banned sports betting almost everywhere outside of Nevada.

Sports wagering is now legal and available at different levels in 31 states. Experts believe Missouri, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine may all legalize sports betting yet this year, and California, Texas, Georgia and Kentucky could follow in 2023.

“As a result, we expect 60% of the U.S. population will have access to legalized sports betting in 2022, rising to 83% in 2023,” according to a Macquarie analysis of the explosive growth of sports wagering.

Estimates of how much money the Nebraska casinos will take in from sports betting and how much tax revenue the state will see from wagers on games are inexact, at best.

Iowa, which was one of the earliest states to adopt sports wagering, has taken in hundreds of millions more than expected in bets and, as a result, generated much more tax revenue. But Nebraska, even when the betting windows open, lacks many of the elements that have made sports betting in Iowa such a success.

“Nebraska is not a very populous state and the lack of mobile sports betting options will undoubtedly limit the revenue the state government can expect,” Gaming Today wrote in comparing the potential intake of sports betting in Nebraska with that already being realized in Iowa.

“March 2021 saw Iowa’s state government benefit from over $13 million in tax revenue from combined mobile and in-person bets. It’s unlikely Nebraska will reach this amount, as mobile bets are still illegal. But some millions of dollars are not out of the question, particularly if the sportsbooks are well constructed and are operated by popular companies like DraftKings.”

The operators of the Nebraska casinos have not yet been determined. A request-for-proposal to operate the Lincoln, Omaha and South Sioux City casinos is being prepared and will be issued in coming weeks, McNally said.

Whoever those operators turn out to be, they will have to work under sports wagering rules and regulations that have not yet been formulated.

That rulemaking process is likely to begin in July and follow the same pattern the commission used to create the casino rules and regulations.

“We’ll generate some rules and have our consultant look at them,” Sage said. “Right now, Colorado seems to have some very good sports wagering rules. I think we’ll use many of them.”

Among the issues that will have to be worked out in the rulemaking process is the legality of “prop bets,” as the provisions in the law passed by the Legislature last year to implement sports wagering appears to prohibit bets on individual performances. That, Sage said, might extend to most prop bets, such as the outcome of the coin flip in Sunday's Super Bowl.

There is one certainty that will be included in the gaming rules, which are likely to be finalized near the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

“No matter what, you can’t bet on a home game,” McNally said.

That’s because senators agreed to ban wagering on home games of any Nebraska college — aimed primarily at Nebraska football — in LB561, a compromise so the bill establishing sports wagering in the state could avoid a filibuster and be approved last year.

Oregon now prohibits all in-state college betting, as will Wisconsin. But the Nebraska prohibition only extends to home games. So, if the Huskers play at Ohio State, Nebraskans will be able to wager on the game. But when the Buckeyes play in Lincoln, no bets will be allowed.

During legislative debate, Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who championed the ban on betting on home games, pointed to what might happen if the Huskers would take a knee to close out a win but the fans would boo because NU didn't try to cover the spread. "It would change the entire tenor of the game if (fans) are not yelling for the team, but for their pocketbook.”

That logic was lost on many, including Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, who called the home game betting ban “completely illogical puritanical nonsense."

“I will never understand that,” McNally said. “When you can’t bet on a home game, what will everyone do? Drive over to Council Bluffs and place their wagers.”

While the precise number of Nebraskans who already drive across the Missouri River to bet on sports is impossible to determine, Iowa State Rep. Megan Jones said in a letter to her constituents that 23% of the state’s casino foot traffic and as much as 80% of traffic at the three Council Bluffs casinos comes from Nebraska.

Online sports betting is legal in Iowa, meaning fans can bet on their phone from anywhere inside the state's borders. But evidence of Nebraskans traveling to Iowa to bet on sports can be found in the revenue reports of the three Council Bluffs casinos, two of which show high levels of “retail” wagering.

At Ameristar Casino, $5.5 million of its $17.2 million November handle came from bets placed in the casino. That was the second-highest total for retail wagering in the state, trailing only the Diamond Jo casino in Worth County, just south of Iowa’s border with Minnesota.

At Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs, $3.8 million of its $10.1 million handle was wagered inside the sportsbook.

How prevalent is mobile betting elsewhere in Iowa? In-casino wagers statewide represented only 9% of all November bets.

Sunday afternoon, the Council Bluffs sportsbooks will likely be full of Nebraskans, with eyes on the Bengals as an underdog, the national anthem going more than a minute, 35 seconds, and perhaps, whether the first bets in their home state will happen before next year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0