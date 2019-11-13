Officer: Miranda failure for Iowa murder suspect a mistake

MONTEZUMA, Iowa -- A police officer who obtained a confession from a suspect in the disappearance and death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts said Wednesday that she made an honest mistake when she failed to read him his complete legal rights.

Officer Pamela Romero testified that she tried to read Cristhian Bahena Rivera a Miranda warning during the Aug. 20, 2018, interrogation but didn’t realize until later that she left one part out, failing to tell him that his statements could be used against him in court. Romero said her failure was a mistake and not an attempt to keep him talking without a lawyer.

After several more hours of questioning, Rivera led officers to a cornfield where they discovered Tibbetts’ body underneath leaves and stalks. Tibbetts had disappeared a month earlier while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, sparking a massive search.

After the discovery of the body, Romero said that she read Rivera his rights again and this time they were complete. She said that he provided “substantial information” about how Tibbetts was killed and left in the field at that point.

Romero testified during a daylong hearing on a request by Rivera’s lawyers to suppress statements he made during the interrogation and evidence related to the body.