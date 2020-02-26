Official says Iowa is ready for possible coronavirus outbreak

There is no community spread in the country as a whole, meaning risk only is associated with those who recently have traveled to China. However, federal public health officials announced earlier this week that a spread of coronavirus in the United States is “inevitable.”

As of Wednesday, more than 81,000 cases have been confirmed in dozens of countries. Some countries, including Italy, Spain, Iran and Japan, have canceled public events and issued travel advisories in an attempt to stem the sudden uptick of cases there.

Two Iowans who had traveled to mainland China were tested earlier this month for COVID-19 and the results came back negative, according to the state public health department.

Twelve individuals — who are not exhibiting symptoms, but may be at risk — are under observation by the state public health department for a period of 14 days. An additional 30 Iowans have completed that 14-day public health monitoring.

The United States reported 53 total confirmed cases as of Wednesday, according to the World Health Organization.

But the situation is changing rapidly, and Pedati said it’s important for Iowans to prepare for COVID-19 in the same way they would prepare for a flu season or anything that can affect their health.