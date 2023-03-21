The determination that a boarded-up administration building at Forest Lawn Cemetery was designed by famous Omaha architect John McDonald won’t save it from demolition.

Architect Bruce Frasier, a member of the Forest Lawn Cemetery Board of Trustees, said that despite pleas from Restoration Exchange Omaha and Joslyn Castle officials, there are too many problems with the building to leave it standing.

He said Forest Lawn, located at 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, had tried in the past to figure out how to save the building, which looks like an ornate home from the outside. Its age, an abundance of asbestos and the fact that it hasn’t been in use for years have combined to make it too expensive to consider restoring or moving it. Security has also been a problem.

“There hasn’t been any real developments that cause us to change anything,” he said. “It’s just too little, too late.”

Restoration Exchange Omaha had hoped to use its connections with a wide array of experts to restore the building that sits on the east side of the cemetery where the entrance was once located.

Joslyn Castle became involved because its property was also designed by McDonald. Many other buildings he’s connected with, such as the Joslyn Art Museum, Benson High School, Beth-El Synagogue and the Dundee Theater, dot the Omaha landscape.

McDonald also designed the chapel at Forest Lawn, where he is interred. That building has been totally restored.

Amy Richardson, executive director at Joslyn Castle, said that it is, of course, sad to see a piece of Omaha history demolished.

“I understand where they are and what they are trying to do, trying to protect the cemetery,” she said. “I hope time is taken to really make sure that everything that can be salvaged from a historic place can be salvaged.”

Frasier said contractors have determined they can salvage the wooden corbel brackets, two planters and some stone window lintels.

REO and Joslyn are holding an event at 5 p.m. Sunday at Joslyn Castle to discuss the Forest Lawn building and McDonald’s contributions to Omaha.

“We need to take this time to talk about this,” Richardson said. “It will save other structures in Omaha by just having the conversation.”

People on both sides of the issue weren’t sure until recently that the building was designed by McDonald. It didn’t have a plaque like several other buildings he designed at the cemetery.

The World-Herald’s Stu Pospisil, who writes about Omaha history each Sunday, found two articles in the paper’s archives from 1906 that mentioned the administration building at the east entrance of Forest Lawn and that it was designed by McDonald.

Shelley McCafferty, preservation administrator for the City of Omaha, was also able to find some newspaper articles that show it was designed by McDonald.

No building permits exist any longer for that area.

“Based on a number of newspaper articles that have been identified, I’m 95% certain that this building was designed by John McDonald,” McCafferty said.

REO’s Tim Reeder hasn’t given up hope that the building can be saved. His organization has created a Facebook page. A plan for fundraising is being developed.

“We have a thousand different things we want to do with it,” Reeder said. “At this moment, it’s not looking good.”

Reeder would still like to meet with Forest Lawn officials about the situation.

He said he has the people and the resources needed to save the building at no cost to Forest Lawn. Several experts have said they would donate their work or help with writing grants to find funding.

“It’s a community of people who want to save it,” he said.

Steve Brunken, executive director at Forest Lawn, said they have to consider what would happen if funds were to dry up midway through any possible projects or that REO can’t raise the funds to begin at all. There are insurance costs, and it would still be a security concern for the cemetery.

He said the board is firm in its decision to remove it.

“It’s their responsibility to do what is appropriate for Forest Lawn. We don’t see anything they’ve offered to be any value to Forest Lawn,” he said. “It’s not that we don’t want to preserve history, because that is what a cemetery is.”

Reeder said he can’t let the building be torn down without making an effort: It’s too beautiful.

“We want to bring it back to life,” he said.

Close 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm37 An old administration building at Forest Lawn Cemetery is slated for demolition despite being designed by John McDonald. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm36 Windows are boarded up. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm35 Caution tape discourages visitors. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm43 The historic chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery. It has been totally restored. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm40 The stairs don't quite make it to the second floor anymore. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm42 The historic chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery where architect John McDonald is interred. It has been completely renovated. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm30 Corbels on an old administration building at Forest Lawn. They will be salvaged. johnmcdonald-cm44 An old administration building at Forest Lawn Cemetery is slated for demolition even though it was designed by John McDonald. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm29 A damaged fence near the old administration building. Security has been a concern. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm31 An old administration building at Forest Lawn Cemetery is slated for demolition. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm38 A concrete planter will be salvaged. johnmcdonald-cm16 A cigarette sits among the debris that clutters a room in an old administration building at Forest Lawn Cemetery. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm21 A vault is open in the old administration building. johnmcdonald-cm13 Shards of glass are most of what remains of the windows. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm20 A broken water heater. johnmcdonald-cm10 Some office furniture is all that remains on the second floor of the building. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm08 Bandages are piled in a box in the basement. 031623-owh-new-johnmcdonald-pic-cm06 Graffiti covers the walls on the first floor.