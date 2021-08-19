Ogallala vaccine clinic canceled after threats

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ogallala was canceled Thursday “due to threats against the safety of the staff,” according to the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department’s Facebook page.

A woman answering the telephone at the department’s McCook headquarters declined to comment on the situation. Health Director Myra Stoney was out of the office, she said.

The department’s Facebook post said people with appointments for vaccinations may call the McCook office at 308-345-4223 to reschedule them.

The Southwest health department covers nine counties: Keith, Perkins, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow.

The announcement of the clinic cancellation and threats yielded mostly comments of dismay on the department’s post and its reposting on the Ogallala News and Events Facebook page.

“Whether you’re for or against the shots, this is unacceptable behavior by anyone,” an Ogallala commenter replied to the health department. “This is not who we are as a community.”

“That is so sad,” read another comment. “So many people depend on those shots and immunizations for school entrance. … We are a free country. You don’t want shots, don’t get them.”