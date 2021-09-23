Oglala Sioux Tribe orders members to 'shelter in place' because of COVID-19

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has mandated all tribal members on the Pine Ridge Reservation to shelter in place following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The initial order was issued Monday by OST Vice President Alicia Mousseau after active cases on the reservation increased to the "Red Risk" level. The authorization for the shelter-in-place order was passed as an ordinance in May, which gives the Tribal Council the power to issue such orders.

The full Tribal Council approved the stay-at-home order on Wednesday by a vote of 14-4.

According to the OST Health Administration, there has been 58 new cases of COVID-19 over the most recent 14-day period and there are 64 active cases on the reservation. The shelter-in-place order only allows essential businesses to operate at 25% capacity; essential travel; essential activities for food, supplies and medical care; essential government services; telework; and distance learning for schools. In addition, no gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed and there is a mask mandate.

The order remains in effect until the Tribal Council rescinds it.

Mousseau said in a letter that all schools on the reservation will adopt and submit a plan for reopening school buildings and resuming all extracurricular activities, including sports.