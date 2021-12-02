Omaha and Lincoln NAACP chapters support UNL's racial equity plan

OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s plan to address racism and racial inequity, which has been the subject of intense criticism from conservative politicians, received a ringing endorsement from the Omaha and Lincoln chapters of the NAACP on Wednesday.

At a news conference in Omaha, Omaha NAACP President Rev. T. Michael Williams and Vice President Preston Love Jr. commended the university and Chancellor Ronnie Green for releasing the plan to, as the university wrote in a campuswide email, foster "an environment where we better recruit, retain, and support the success of students, faculty and staff who identify as Black, Indigenous and persons of color.”

“This is not political correctness. It is the right thing to do,” Williams said.

M. Dewayne Mays, president of the Lincoln NAACP chapter, also praised UNL’s plan and offered the chapter's support. Local NAACP leaders said they were not involved in the creation of the plan, dubbed a “Commitment to Action,” but pledged to work with the university and Green now that it has been released.

“We want to do everything that we can to support it and to hopefully push it forward,” Mays said. “We feel like it would be good for the community as well as the state.”

The news conference came two days before the University of Nebraska Board of Regents is scheduled to meet for the first since UNL released its plan on Nov. 17.

While there is no formal agenda item related to UNL’s plan, discussion of the plan may come up during the public comment portion of the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Varner Hall.

Green and UNL have come under intense criticism from Gov. Pete Ricketts and other conservative politicians, including NU Regent Jim Pillen, a Republican seeking to replace Ricketts, who cannot seek reelection due to term limits.

In his monthly radio call-in show earlier this week, Ricketts called UNL’s efforts “anti-American” because the UNL plan focuses on race rather than individual strengths. In a news conference last week, the governor said he had “lost all faith” in Green. Ricketts also said UNL's “Journey to Anti-Racism” equates to critical race theory.

Williams and Love said neither they nor Ricketts have reached out to each other over the UNL plan.

Williams praised UNL for outlining increased support systems for minority students. Those measures include analyzing current and historical data pertaining to enrollment, financial aid, retention and graduation rates for minority students to build stronger support systems for those students.

Referencing his wife, a former UNL student who was the first in her family to go to college, Williams said his wife didn’t have a lot of background on how to navigate the university setting and structures.

“I think this program will keep students from falling through the cracks," Williams said. "It will provide higher graduation rates and greater success. And that’s the kind of thing we’re looking for, right?”

Mays said he hopes that thoughtful dialogue can yet be had.

“I’m concerned about the sound bites that we’re getting that I think are divisive,” he said. “We need to sit down, talk about it and help our governor to understand (our) position. Once he walks a mile in our shoes, I think he’ll have a different understanding.”

