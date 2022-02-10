Omaha company fires employee for behavior on plane

OMAHA — An Omaha software company has fired an employee after its workers disrupted a Delta flight and one of them reportedly used the N-word.

Buildertrend CEO Dan Houghton apologized Wednesday and said the investigation into the incident continues "with internal and external parties to learn as much as possible so that we can take appropriate action."

"We sincerely apologize to the passengers and employees of Delta Air Lines; to our employees and customers; our partners in business and philanthropy; and to the communities we serve," Houghton said in a statement.

According to passengers on the Monday flight, a group of people who had been drinking in an Omaha airport bar boarded the Delta flight to New York City and continued to be loud from the back of the plane. A number of those in the group were wearing masks with the Buildertrend logo.

Laura Austin, a Creighton University graduate who was on the flight, said a Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane to talk with the passengers and came back “very shaken.”

“She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N-word,” Austin said.

Houghton's statement did not directly address the use of a racial slur, but did say he shared "the frustration, disgust and concern that many have expressed in the wake of this incident."

"This behavior does not reflect our values we hold as a company," Houghton said.

In the Monday incident, the plane, which had begun to taxi for takeoff, returned to the gate, Austin said, and everyone on board was told to get off. After airport police investigated, she said, “noticeably fewer people” from the Buildertrend group got back on the plane.

Austin said someone from Delta then came onto the plane to talk to the flight attendant, who was upset because two of the four people who she said had been causing problems earlier were back on the plane. Austin said the flight attendant told the Delta official that she did not want to fly with those two on the plane, so they were escorted off.

Delta Flight 5593 originally was scheduled to take off at 1:10 p.m., but issues with the weather and the passengers delayed the flight until 3:40 p.m.

According to Eppley Airfield Police Chief Tim Conahan, Delta officials told airport police that the group wasn’t complying with mask rules and regulations. Members of the group — who Conahan said may have been intoxicated — became loud and vocal. He said one flight attendant told officials that she thought one of the passengers had used a racial slur toward her.

Four members of the group were removed from the flight, and no charges were filed, Conahan said.

Houghton said in the statement Wednesday that the company takes "these accounts of unacceptable behavior extremely seriously. ... (We) are working diligently to determine all requisite next steps."

"It is our promise to continue being outstanding stewards of the community and our employees. We will learn from this experience and continue to grow as a company," Houghton said.

