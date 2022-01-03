Omaha railroad history includes two great train robberies

They were the great train robberies of Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Either heist would make for a great movie. One had South Omaha schoolchildren finding the robbers’ roost and the school’s janitors the stash. The other was the biggest mail-train robbery in the United States at the time.

It was a Saturday night in May 1909. The Union Pacific’s Overland Limited passenger train, which had a mail car, was eastbound to the old Union Station. The railroad was using its relatively new Lane Cut-Off, which Interstate 80 now follows between I-480 and I-680.

As the train was approaching 42nd Street in the still-existing deep cut, five bandits stopped it. Two went to the engine cab to control the fireman and engineer and others entered the mail car. When a mail clerk handed one of them a mail sack, which contained nothing of value, the bandit tossed it aside and said, “Hell, I don’t want that sack. Where’s the Reno sack?”

How did he know among the seven pouches taken by his gang that some had originated in Reno, Nevada? None were destined for Omaha. There were three Omaha and Ogden, Utah, pouches destined for New York City, Washington and Chicago. The two Reno pouches were for Chicago and New York. There were two Pocatello and Portland pouches for Chicago and that city’s northwest terminal.

Most of the passengers were unaware of the robbery. The conductor had gone toward the engine as soon as the train stopped, but “You’ve come far enough and better go back,’’ shouted one of the bandits. He fired a warning shot in the direction of the conductor, who retreated. The conductor then maintained calm by instructing the brakeman and porters that if asked, they were to tell the passengers that the train was tied up by a switch engine.

John P. Maurer, however, was in the observation car and was wise to the unexpected stop. Having $486 on him, he jumped off the train and hid in the weeds until daylight and the sheriff took him into town.

Several days later, Brown Park School students John Krolik and John Swoboda and 19-year-old Frank Kudrna separately found revolvers in a gulch near the school at 19th and U streets. Police found more evidence. They hid into the night and captured three of the five suspects when they returned to their lair.

The next afternoon in the school attic, janitors John Vavra and A.R. Bentz found six large and two small mail sacks and other items stolen in the robbery. Since the haul had been less than $1,000, the bandits likely needed a place to stash the evidence.

Those convicted of the robbery were Frank Grigware, Donald W. Woods, Fred Torgensen, Lawrence F. Golden and Bill Matthews. In 2014, the Spokane Spokesman-Review wrote that the five man all had ties to Spokane. They moved as a group to Hot Springs, Arkansas; Memphis; and Kansas City. Golden, Torgensen and Woods often disappeared, and their absences coincided with train robberies. Their last move together was to Omaha just weeks before the train robbery.

Golden was four years into a life sentence when he was exonerated. President Wilson pardoned him. Grigwar escaped from federal prison in Leavenworth in 1910 in a jail break that used a hijacked supply train. He avoided capture until 1934, when he was arrested in Alberta for poaching while using the alias of Jim Fahey. The FBI’s new international fingerprint exchange turned up a match. But he never was extradited, and he became a school board chairman and a small-town mayor before his death in 1977 at 91.

As for the Brown Park preteen sleuths, John Krolik, John Swoboda, Harry Whitaker, John Patach and Anton Kubat (the last three had found an electric flash lantern tied to the crime) received rewards of $2,000 apiece. Krolik also was paid $131 to travel to Boise to assist in the identification of Matthews.

Eleven years after the Union Pacific robbery, four men between 17 and 23 from Council Bluffs (and five persons who were accused of being accessories) engaged in a mail-car heist that eventually was reported as $3.5 million.

At 6 p.m. Nov. 13, 1920, train number eight moved eastward between the Union Pacific Transfer and the Burlington Station six blocks away. As the train moved slowly through the transfer, three men in work clothes climbed on. Mearl Phillips, 20, a mail piler for the Burlington, knew the engineer, Alonzo Quinby of Creston, Iowa, and entered the cab to start a diversion conversation. Fred Poffenberger, 19, and Orville Phillips, 19, and Mearl’s brother, entered a storage mail car that had 130 sacks. Behind that car was one occupied by mail clerks.

The getaway driver, in a stolen car, was Keith Collins, 23. Poffenberger and the younger Phillips tossed out sacks, which Collins gathered up. The total reached 10 by the time the train reached the station and Collins picked up the two men. But he missed one of the sacks, which railyard workers spotted. That’s how the robbery was discovered as the train continued toward Chicago.

That night, the loot of securities (possibly including $500,000 in easily negotiable Liberty bonds) and $50,000 in 50 packages of $10 bills was divvied up. Collins kept five sacks and $25,000. The remaining four sacks and the other $25,000 went to the other three men. The Phillips brothers’ sacks were said to contain more than $432,000 in canceled securities. No one but Collins knew what his sacks held.

They were skittish. They hoped for a few hundred dollars and hit a jackpot. They were desperate to hide the loot. A pack of $20s was dug up in a chicken yard. A handful of diamonds was found in a corner of an old kitchen because the men didn’t recognize their value. Money was stashed in an old churn covered over with hog’s lard, a secret hiding place under a stairway and in the manger of an old stable.

The engineer had a hunch Mearl Phillips had diverted his attention for a reason and when the train reached Creston, Quinby told a Burlington special agent, “You get Mearl Phillips. He knows all about that robbery.”

As most of the very amateurish gang was ratting out each other, Collins left town and a national manhunt began. He turned up at the home of an uncle near Westville, Oklahoma, two weeks after the robbery. His $25,000 was in a frying pan in his Council Bluffs home.

Collins went to federal prison on a 25-year sentence. Poffenberger got 20 years, Orville Phillips 13. Eventually all but $2,565 of the $50,000 was recovered. None of the stolen securities turned up and many likely were burned.

As for the Liberty bonds, lore has it that they were thrown off the old Douglas Street bridge into the Missouri River.

