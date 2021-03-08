 Skip to main content
One dead following plane crash discovered Saturday near Ansley
ANSLEY — One person died in a single-engine plane crash near Ansley, the Custer County Sheriff's Office said.

The pilot and only occupant was 74-year-old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City.

According to a social media post, at 1:09 p.m. Saturday the Custer County Sheriff's Office received a report of an overdue plane in Colorado. At 4:37 p.m., the crashed single-engine plane was found in a pasture southwest of Ansley.

It's unclear when the crash may have occurred. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Custer County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration.

