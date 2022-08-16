One dead in Clinton County motorcycle crash

DeWITT — A DeWitt man is dead as the result of a motorcycle accident aSaturday.

Garrett D. Kaczinski, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the motorcycle crash at 310th Avenue and 160th Street, according to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office report.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Kaczinski, who was the lone rider, was driving the motorcycle south on 310th Avenue when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The motorcycle left the road, entered the southeast ditch and struck an embankment, where it came to rest.

The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Charlotte Fire Department, DeWitt Ambulance and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.