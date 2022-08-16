 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

One dead in Clinton County motorcycle crash

  • 0

DeWITT — A DeWitt man is dead as the result of a motorcycle accident aSaturday.

Garrett D. Kaczinski, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the motorcycle crash at 310th Avenue and 160th Street, according to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office report.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Kaczinski, who was the lone rider, was driving the motorcycle south on 310th Avenue when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The motorcycle left the road, entered the southeast ditch and struck an embankment, where it came to rest.

The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Charlotte Fire Department, DeWitt Ambulance and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine grain ship on its way to Africa for millions facing famin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News