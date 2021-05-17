One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday.

Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Espenscheid was transported to a Cedar Falls hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Durango, 66-year-old Cynthia Beavers of Dike, wasn’t injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

