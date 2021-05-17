 Skip to main content
Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash
editor's pick

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

clip art ambulance

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen.

McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Farmer was one of two passengers who were ejected from the vehicle. The other, Lynzi Hoffman, 17, of Dunkerton was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Another passenger, Ashlyn Latham, 15, of Dunkerton, along with the driver, 15-year-old Rylee Boyer, were transported to Allen Hospital for injuries and released, according to the sheriff’s office.

The accident remains under investigation.

