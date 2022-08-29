 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One killed in crash near Osceola

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash just west of Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash along Nebraska 92 at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday. 

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Suburban was westbound on Nebraska 92 when it crossed the center line and struck a semi-tractor-trailer.

The Suburban caught fire and its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

