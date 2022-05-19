 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person dead after police standoff in Cedar Rapids

One person was found dead after a standoff with police that lasted nearly five hours Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to a call in the 3500 block of Remington Street SW just after 7 p.m., and the call required the presence of the department's Special Response Team, according to the police department.

The Special Response Team is usually called in for high-risk warrants, hostage situations, or situations where someone has barricaded themselves in a building with weapons, according to the Cedar Rapids website.

The police standoff lasted until almost midnight, and after it was resolved, one person was found dead in the residence.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased, and the cause of death is still under investigation.

